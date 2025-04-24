Oh cute pandas

http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/BILINGUAL/News_209203/16382435.html
BEIJING, April 23 -- This year's April 23rd marks the 76th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). Starting from April 22, the PLAN held open ship day activities in more than 10 cities. More than 30 active Chinese naval ships were open to the public, reaching the highest number and widest variety in PLAN open ship day activities over the years.
北京4月23日电 4月23日是人民海军成立76周年纪念日。海军将于22日起，在沿海10多个城市港口同步举行舰艇开放活动，30多艘海军现役舰艇与公众见面。开放舰艇数量、型号均为历年来海军舰艇开放活动之最。
Those active main battle vessels, including the Type 075 amphibious assault ship, Type 071 amphibious transport dock, Type 052C/D guided-missile destroyer, and Types 054A and 056A guided-missile frigate, were open to the public. The open ship day activities were held in Qinhuangdao, Tianjin, Qingdao, Lianyungang, Taizhou, Shanghai, Ningbo, Zhoushan, Wenzhou, Ningde, Xiamen, Shantou, Guangzhou, Zhanjiang, Haikou, Sanya and other cities. Especially, the naval hospital ship Peace Ark docked at Tianjin City for the first time, while many other warships made their maiden visits to the respective provinces or cities they were named after.
期间，海军将开放075型两栖攻击舰、071型综合登陆舰，052C/D型导弹驱逐舰，054A型、056A型导弹护卫舰等多型现役主战舰艇，公众可登舰参观。开放地点包括秦皇岛、天津、青岛、连云港、泰州、上海、宁波、舟山、温州、宁德、厦门、汕头、广州、湛江、海口、三亚等城市。其中，“和平方舟”号医院船将首次靠泊天津，多艘战舰将首次靠泊命名省份或城市。
